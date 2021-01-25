Pacquiao camp denies fight with boxer Ryan Garcia 

The camp of senator Manny Pacquiao has denied the announcement made by WBC interim lightweight champion Garcia that a boxing match is set between the two of them.

“As far as I know, walang Ryan Garcia na kausap ang Paradigm Sports Management, as of now ‘yan ha,” the Pacquiao team told reporters.

The camp said that the next opponent of Pacquiao will be determined by the Paradigm Sports Management.

“Sila magsasabi kay Sen. MP kung sino ipapalaban nila. That’s the only time mag-start conditioning then training si Sen. MP. Hindi sa post diyan sa social media,” the camp added.

“Napakahabang process niyan bago dumating sa fight contract then after fight contract, sched ng promo tour at doon pa lang i-announce kung sino makakalaban,” Pacquiao’s team added.

The 22-year-old WBC interim lightweight champion has shared on his social media account that he is set to fight Pacquiao. The senator is 20 years older than Garcia.

“It’s an honor to share the ring with Manny Pacquiao. I will always respect what you did in and out the ring. Here’s to the best man winning,” Garcia wrote on his social media accounts.

The young boxer recently won against Luke Campbell for the title match. He has an unblemished record of 21 wins with 18 knockouts.

Pacquiao on the other hand has fought in July 2019 and won against Keith Thurman. The 8 division champion has a record of 62 wins with 39 knockouts, 7 loses, and 2 draws. (TDT)