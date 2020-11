A man dressed as Santa Claus sits next to a Christmas tree on a salt formation in Dead Sea, Israel, Reuters reported.

As part of Israel’s Tourism Ministry campaign to spread Christmas spirit amid the global pandemic, Issa Kassissieh rode a paddleboard to a salt formation offshore while dressed as Santa Claus—allowing him to stand in the middle of the deeper part of the Dead Sea.

He then put a Christmas tree and had photos taken of him posing beside it.