Here’s how to join Sheikh Hamdan for a bike ride down Sheikh Zayed Road

Want to join Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum for an epic bike ride along Sheikh Zayed Road?

He took to Twitter recently to urge residents to engage in an active lifestyle through biking down Sheikh Zayed Road as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

The month-long event will turn Sheikh Zayed Road into a 14-kilometer cycling track free for and open to all abilities.

There will also be a four-kilometer family route at Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard in Downtown Dubai, for ages five and above.

Those who are interested to join this bike ride can register at dubairide.com.

Dubai Fitness Challenge is an initiative to transform the emirate into the most active city in the world. In this event, DFC challenges residents to undergo 30 minutes of continuous exercise per day for 30 days.

