After 14 sons, couple finally welcomes first daughter

2 hours ago

Photo credit: Jay Schwandt's Facebook

A couple in US welcomed their first daughter after having 14 sons in the past 30 years, The Daily Mirror reported.

Kateri Schwandt and Jay Schwandt welcomed their daughter Maggie Jayne this week, the latest addition to their large family of 14 boys.

“This year has been memorable in so many ways, for so many reasons, but Maggie is the greatest gift we could ever imagine,” Daily Mirror quoted Jay as saying.

According to their oldest son Tyler, 28, the couple did not think they would have a daughter ever.

“I don’t even know if my mom owns any pink clothing – or anything,” he told Daily Mirror.

