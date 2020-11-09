Koala that looks like drunk, old man goes viral on social media

A koala in Japan became a viral sensation recently after a video of him looking like a drunk old man circulated on social media, reported Yomiuri Shimbun.

Daichi, 7, is seen sitting on the ground as he leans against the wall showing what looks like a beer belly.

Netizens were quick to notice the resemblance to a middle-aged man, with some saying the koala looks like them while waiting for the train.

Daichi is the youngest of the four koalas at England Hill in Minamiawaji in Awajishina island. According to the staff, he is the only one who always sits on the ground like an old man.