‘NETFLIX AND CHILL’: Pinoy lies on floodwater while watching TV amid typhoon Rolly

A Filipino from Batangas went viral recently following his photos that show him lying on water in his flooded house amid super typhoon Rolly.

In a series of photos, Victor Jose Tadia makes fun of a bad situation as he lies on floodwater while watching Netflix on his TV.

The post has since garnered over 87,000 shares as of this writing.

Storm signals in the Philippines have been lifted as tropical storm ‘Rolly’ the country, said the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA). During its height, it was categorized as a super typhoon with the eye of the storm situated in the Bicol region. Albay and Camarines Sur were placed under storm signal number 5 on the morning of November 1.

As many as two million people have been affected by Rolly’s onslaught, with at least 10 reported deaths so far. The provinces of Albay and Catanduanes sustained the heaviest damages during the typhoon, reporting widespread destruction in agriculture, homes, roads, and bridges. Rolly has also left several homes under piles of rubble and lahar from the Mayon Volcano in Albay.

A post from the official Facebook page of Congressman Fernando Tibor Cabredo showed the destructive force of nature at Travesia and San Francisco at Guinobatan, Albay, where Signal no. 4 was raised during the early hours of November 1, 2020.

“Devastations in Travesia and San Francisco, Guinobatan Albay due to intense lahar flow from the slopes of Mayon Volcano brought by Typhoon Rolly,” read the post from Cong. Cabredo.

