VIRAL: Kid high-fives priest as he blesses her with prayer

A kid recently went viral on social media for a video that showed her giving a priest a high-five as he blesses her with a prayer.
As the priest lays his hand over the little girl, she mistakenly took it as a high-five, and ended up slapping the palm of his hand.
In the video, the priest is seen trying to contain his laughter as he blesses the kid with prayer.
— – ̗̀Mementes Bizarre ̖́- (@Bizarr3n) October 21, 2020
Netizens shared their reactions on the video, with some commenting that it’s the kind of content that puts anyone in a good mood, especially today.
“That was adorable. I really thought the priest was gonna lose it and start laughing,” said Twitter user @OutspokenMagpie.
That was adorable. I really thought the priest was gonna lose it and start laughing. 😆
— Magpie (@OutspokenMagpie) October 21, 2020
Netizen @RexChapman, meanwhile, tweeted: “Father is saying a blessing. The innocence of a child. They’re trying not to laugh. Best thing you’ll see today.”