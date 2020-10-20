Wedding organizers, designers receive more enquiries following Dubai’s lifting of ban on social events

Wedding organizers and designers reveal that they have started receiving many calls and enquiries from clients and potential customers after Dubai allowed the resumption of weddings and social events.

In a report by The National, wedding dressmakers said that their shops were suddenly full with customers after the lifting of the ban on events.

“We had a lot of walk-ins and we were asking people to come back because we were already at serving capacity,” Mohammed Al Haj, the co-owner of Contessa Bridal and Evening Wear, told The National.

“People want to buy. I’ve been getting a lot of messages of congratulations this morning from wedding planners. Dubai is a positive city and people want to have fun,” he added, noting that customers have started buying dresses for overseas weddings again.

“Just this morning I’ve had three new enquiries so it seems the turn in weather coupled with the new rule is making the wedding bells chime again,” The National quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, Tania Kreindler, founder of My Dubai Wedding, said the lifting of the ban gave her clients huge relief as they have moved many weddings to 2021 due to the uncertainty caused by the pandemic. Sunday’s news was a huge relief for her existing clients.

“We moved many weddings to 2021, as there was so much uncertainty. As many of my clients’ guests are predominantly coming to Dubai from overseas, we needed a solid decree before risking booking a new date,” she told The National.

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management recently announced that it will now allow the resumption of wedding receptions and other social events starting October 22.

In their guidelines, a maximum of 200 people will now be allowed in each hall, and 30 people at tents and homes—both adhering strictly to a social distance of one person per four square meters.

aThe guideline added that the events should not run longer than four hours, and that individuals in the high-risk group—those with pre-existing health conditions and the elderly—are strongly advised not to come to these events.

Other guidelines of Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management are as follows:

– Face masks must be worn at all time except when seated at the table

– Only five guests are allowed per table

– Face-to-face seating arrangement must be avoided, and a distance of 1.5 meters must be maintained.

– Tables must be placed at least two meters from each other

– People with symptoms like coughing and fever must not attend