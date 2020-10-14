Lifestyle

Man calls cops after frustration over claw machine game

Photo credit: Twitter user @84848141a

A frustrated man in Japan called the cops after losing 50 times in a row to a claw machine game, AsiaOne reported.

In his interview with J-Cast News, the man said he was being scammed by Sega arcade in Tokyo after 50 failed attempts at the claw machine game.

The police officers arrived on the scene, and asked a staff member to play it in front of them to prove it was not a scam.

The employee also found it difficult to win a prize, and after 200 failed attempts, he adjusted the position of the prize before he was able to grab it. The police, therefore, did not pursue the case any longer.

A spokesperson from Sega said that customers can always approach a staff member for help if crane games prove extra difficult to play.

