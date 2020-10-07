Latest NewsLifestyleNewsSports

New Guinness world record set in Dubai: Fastest mile dribbling a basketball

Photo: www.guinnessworldrecords.com

Pakistani national Azmat Khan managed to achieve the quickest time for dribbling a basketball for a mile (1.6 km), setting another Guinness world record in Dubai.

Khan, 33, acquired the world record after doing the stunt for 6 minutes and 1 second on June 27, 2020.

He beat the previous record made by American national Reed McManigal by almost 38 seconds.

Khan’s team used the cycling path in Al Warqa Third Park in Dubai for the record attempt.

Two cyclists became Khan’s videographer to document the attempt.

Khan, a professional runner, has participated in different marathons in Dubai from 3km to 42km.

“I want to motivate people to try new things and challenge themselves,” Khan said.

“Dribbling a basketball while hitting that speed wasn’t easy. The turns were especially challenging. I almost lost the ball a few times on the curves,” Khan added.

