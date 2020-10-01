Active sperm donor with 150 kids fathers 6 more kids during COVID-19 lockdown

A very active sperm donor from the US, who has already produced 150 kids, has fathered six more babies during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown.

Joe Donor (not his real name), 49, said he was stuck in Argentina due to the movement restriction, and has spent majority of the lockdown donating his sperm.

As of the moment, five women are already pregnant with his children, while one already gave birth last summer. He said he is targeting to impregnate 10 women this year.

Donor said he is now in London, set to meet five women to impregnate.

“Coronavirus hasn’t slowed me down and I feel busier than ever. I love seeing photos of the babies when they’re born as a lot of them do look like me. I don’t financially gain from providing my sperm to women, I just enjoy helping people. Luckily I run a few online businesses so I’m always available and can provide sperm whenever they’re ovulating,” Mirror.uk quoted him as saying.

Donor, who started donating his sperm in 2008, said that he has been a sought-after donor thanks to social media and word-of-mouth recommendations. He said he offers both sexual intercourse and artificial insemination services, and he fathers an average of 10 kids a year.

He has already traveled across America, Argentina, Italy, Singapore, The Philippines and the UK in order to donate his sperm.

“I aim to donate my sperm for as long as it works, which could be until I’m in my 90s.”

Underscoring the health concerns involved in actively donating sperm, he said: “I have a health check at least annually, but if a woman requests more frequent testing, I will have another check on demand. There’s always a risk as what I’m doing isn’t regulated but women have checks during pregnancy too, so they’d soon find out if they’d contracted a sexually transmitted disease, which has never happened.”