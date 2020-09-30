PH family farm exports 15 tons of okra to Japan daily

A family farm in Tarlac, Philippines reported that it is exporting about 15 tons of okra (lady finger) every day to Japan.

Jelfarm Fresh Produce Enterprise, which was founded by married couple Larry and Joy Fernandez in 2015, is considered one of the top okra exporters in the country—selling 13 to 15 tons of okra to Japan every day.

In their feature on Agriculture Magazine’s YouTube episode in June 2019, the couple’s son and executive assistant Jef Fernendez said that their farm not only produces quality okra and products, they also promote livelihood and the welfare of their farmers.

“It was pretty much built on assisting farmers by helping them learn more or acquire new technology, new developments, and even new procedures to try,” he said in a video.

Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) Secretary Emmanuel “Manny” Piñol said that the country has been exporting okra to the country for the past 30 years.

“The export of okra from Tarlac [City] to Japan started 30 years ago with nary a help from the government. Almost daily, nililipad ng eroplano ang tone-toneladang okra,” he said.

Experts said okra farmers are estimated to earn about PHP120,000 per hectare.