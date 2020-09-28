Amazon.ae slashes prices for UAE shoppers in Prime Day sale. Find out when!

Amazon.ae has announced its upcoming Prime Day sale in the UAE, one of the biggest in the country, which will take place on October 13 and 14.

During this sale, the e-commerce company will reduce prices on a wide range of products, including toys, electronics, gadgets, fashion and beauty items, kitchenware, home accessories, and Amazon Devices.

The deals can be accessed by subscribers of Amazon Prime. Those who have not yet subscribed can sign up for a 30-day free trial.

Members can access the deals beginning midnight of October 13. They can also get free express delivery on items, as well as extensive access to films and TV shows on Prime Video, among others.

“This year’s Prime Day is the perfect opportunity for Prime members to get their shopping done from the comfort of their homes while enjoying some of the best deals and savings across all categories on Amazon.ae,” Time Out Abu Dhabi quoted Ronaldo Mouchawar, vice-president of Amazon Middle East and North Africa (MENA) as saying.

“In the midst of an unprecedented year, we’re committed to making this year’s Prime Day even more successful than last year as we give excited members across the UAE the chance to save big on everything they need and love. Stay tuned as we reveal deep discounts leading up to Prime Day on October 13 and 14,” he added.

