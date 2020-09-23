Students in Sharjah allowed to attend face-to-face classes from next week

The Sharjah Private Education Authority, SPEA, and Sharjah Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Team announced the gradual return of students to schools on Sunday, within the direct and hybrid education systems, following all precautionary and preventive measures to ensure the safety and health of its students.

That comes after ensuring the readiness of all educational facilities and adhering to all precautionary measures mentioned by the SPEA in its guidelines which had been explained to schools’ staff, parents and students.

RELATED STORY: Dubai advises students to avoid high fives in school

SPEA’s staff were keen on organising field visits to check the preparations and readiness of schools to safely receive their students, as well as the educational inspection team of the authority implemented inspection campaigns in cooperation with strategic partners at Ministry of Health and Prevention, Sharjah Educational Council, Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority, SPSA, Sharjah Municipality and Sharjah Municipalities and Agriculture Affairs Department, SMAAD.

Dr. Muhadditha Al Hashimi, Chairperson of SPEA, commented that SPEA has exerted relentless efforts to efficiently complete all preparation in the schools to receiving students safely, in cooperation with strategic partners, appreciating their deep cooperation and unlimited support.

READ ON: Suspected COVID-19 cases among school employees in UAE lead to implementation of full distance learning in select schools

For his part, Ali Al Hosani, Director of SPEA, affirmed that SPEA is keen on checking the commitment of adhering all precautionary and preventive measures mentioned in the guideline in order to begin the new academic year safely.