SUICIDE PREVENTION AWARENESS MONTH: List of helplines in the UAE that provide free tele-counselling

September marks Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and so it presents the perfect opportunity to shed light on individuals affected by mental health conditions. A lot of people experiencing suicidal thoughts are often afraid to seek help because it has been such a taboo topic for a long time. Feelings of shame and stigma put a dampen on their ability to talk about it—so it is important to reach out to affected people, as well as raise awareness in order to help them get the treatment and affection that they deservedly need.

In the UAE, several organisations have made stringent efforts in order to curb suicide rates in the country, advocating mental health awareness and initiating efforts to connect with individuals with untreated mental health condition.

Among their programs is the free telephone counselling they offer to people struggling to cope with life mentally.

Below is the list of hotlines that people can call in order to get the affordable counselling and help:

National Suicide & Crisis Lines

24/7 EMERGENCY HOTLINES

112

911

National Committee for the Promotion of Mental Health

Hotline: 920033360

Domestic & Sexual Violence

24/7 Dubai Police Helpline

Hotline: 800 2437

Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC)

Hotline: 800111 / 04-6060300

P.O. Box 97727 Dubai, United Arab Emirates

24/7 Domestic abuse Helpline

Hotline: 1919

24/7 Police Helpline

Hotline: 999

