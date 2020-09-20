Latest NewsLifestyle

SUICIDE PREVENTION AWARENESS MONTH: List of helplines in the UAE that provide free tele-counselling

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 6 hours ago

September marks Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and so it presents the perfect opportunity to shed light on individuals affected by mental health conditions. A lot of people experiencing suicidal thoughts are often afraid to seek help because it has been such a taboo topic for a long time. Feelings of shame and stigma put a dampen on their ability to talk about it—so it is important to reach out to affected people, as well as raise awareness in order to help them get the treatment and affection that they deservedly need.

In the UAE, several organisations have made stringent efforts in order to curb suicide rates in the country, advocating mental health awareness and initiating efforts to connect with individuals with untreated mental health condition.

Among their programs is the free telephone counselling they offer to people struggling to cope with life mentally.

Below is the list of hotlines that people can call in order to get the affordable counselling and help:

National Suicide & Crisis Lines

24/7 EMERGENCY HOTLINES

112

911

National Committee for the Promotion of Mental Health

Hotline: 920033360

Domestic & Sexual Violence

24/7 Dubai Police Helpline

Hotline: 800 2437

Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC)

Hotline: 800111 / 04-6060300

P.O. Box 97727 Dubai, United Arab Emirates

24/7 Domestic abuse Helpline

Hotline: 1919

24/7 Police Helpline

Hotline: 999

Source: https://www.opencounseling.com/hotlines-ae

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Fly home with Philippine Airlines as low as AED1,420 for roundtrip tickets

Fly home with Philippine Airlines as low as AED1,420 for roundtrip tickets

4 hours ago
Photo of PH NOT INCLUDED: Rich countries buy over half of promised COVID-19 vaccines

PH NOT INCLUDED: Rich countries buy over half of promised COVID-19 vaccines

5 hours ago
Photo of Husband takes advantage of wife’s trust; withdraws AED 2M (Php26.4M) from wife’s joint account in UAE without consent

Husband takes advantage of wife’s trust; withdraws AED 2M (Php26.4M) from wife’s joint account in UAE without consent

6 hours ago
Photo of Warehouse worker jailed for stealing face masks

Warehouse worker jailed for stealing face masks

6 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close