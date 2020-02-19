Fulfil your dimsum cravings readily available at WeMart Hypermarket

One oriental dish that Filipinos love is the wide assortment of dimsum variations, whether they’re steamed to perfection or fried up to crispy golden goodness.

These delicious treats aren’t just available and ready-to-eat at the WeMart food court, Pinoys can also opt to DIY and cook these same dishes at the comfort of their own homes when they buy it at the WeMart Hypermarket!

Here are your selections:

Seafood Siomai. Fancy enjoying bite-sized meaty goodness? WeMart offers delicious seafood siomai in their pre-prepared packs so that all the customer needs to do is to either steam or fry these meaty, juicy siomai pieces.

Meat Buns (Siopao). If perhaps you fancy the classic oriental meat wrapped and covered in a white huge bun, WeMart Hypermarket also offers Siopao that you can easily steam for the entire family and barkada to enjoy.

Meat and Vegetable Dumplings. The savory deliciousness of dimsum from WeMart’s kitchens and grocery selections continue with their assortment of Meat and Vegetable dumplings. Add in the right sauce or even just as simple as a soy sauce dip, and you’ll definitely enjoy every bite.

Sweet buns. Give your oriental taste buds that sweet ending with WeMart Food Court and/or WeMart Hypermarket’s Sweet Buns that really pack a whole lot of flavors for you to enjoy as a dessert at the end of your dimsum craving spree.

Search @wemartuae on Facebook and Instagram to access more exciting offers on dimsum and many other products from WeMart Hypermarket.

For the exact location, just search “Wemart Hypermarket” in Google Maps.

Location: Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station.

Contact Numbers: 04-2359002 / 04-2386266