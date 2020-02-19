Fulfil your dimsum cravings readily available at WeMart Hypermarket

The Philippines and China led the emergency meeting among foreign ministers of China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) on Thursday in Vientiane, Laos. The special meeting is the first major multilateral event seeking to coordinate a public health...
Fast uptake of units prompts unveiling of new Zadia Tower in Greenfield City
Property developer Equus Property Venture, Inc. continues to build on its vision of future-ready and sustainable homes with the introduction of Zadia in Greenfield City. A five-building residential complex in Sta. Rosa City, Zadia offers the benefits of intermingling...
Asian man jumps to his death from 24th floor at Dubai Silicon Oasis
An Asian man has jumped to his death from the 24th floor of a building at Dubai Silicon Oasis. In a statement issued by the Dubai Police on Thursday, it said that they had received an emergency call from the building’s watchman about this incident, as per a report...
Suspect in the killing of 10 in Germany shootings ‘a rightwing terrorist’ — German police
German authorities are treating as a terrorist attack the series of two shooting incidents that killed 10 people in the western city of Hanau near Frankfurt Wednesday night. Federal counter-terrorist prosecutors took over the case and appears to be closing in on only...
One oriental dish that Filipinos love is the wide assortment of dimsum variations, whether they’re steamed to perfection or fried up to crispy golden goodness.
These delicious treats aren’t just available and ready-to-eat at the WeMart food court, Pinoys can also opt to DIY and cook these same dishes at the comfort of their own homes when they buy it at the WeMart Hypermarket!
Here are your selections:
Seafood Siomai. Fancy enjoying bite-sized meaty goodness? WeMart offers delicious seafood siomai in their pre-prepared packs so that all the customer needs to do is to either steam or fry these meaty, juicy siomai pieces.
Meat Buns (Siopao). If perhaps you fancy the classic oriental meat wrapped and covered in a white huge bun, WeMart Hypermarket also offers Siopao that you can easily steam for the entire family and barkada to enjoy.
Meat and Vegetable Dumplings. The savory deliciousness of dimsum from WeMart’s kitchens and grocery selections continue with their assortment of Meat and Vegetable dumplings. Add in the right sauce or even just as simple as a soy sauce dip, and you’ll definitely enjoy every bite.
Sweet buns. Give your oriental taste buds that sweet ending with WeMart Food Court and/or WeMart Hypermarket’s Sweet Buns that really pack a whole lot of flavors for you to enjoy as a dessert at the end of your dimsum craving spree.
Search @wemartuae on Facebook and Instagram to access more exciting offers on dimsum and many other products from WeMart Hypermarket.
For the exact location, just search “Wemart Hypermarket” in Google Maps.
Location: Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station.
Contact Numbers: 04-2359002 / 04-2386266
