Gateway Visa Solution to aid Filipinos dreaming to immigrate overseas with free seminar this Valentine’s Day

by | Lifestyle

Feb. 05, 20 | 6:35 pm

Filipinos who aim to realize their dream of immigrating to a country of their choice can now get started with their first step as Gateway Visa Solution will be holding a free orientation seminar this Valentine’s.

Set to take place at the Avenue Hotel at Al Rigga, Deira in Dubai, Gateway Visa Solution will be spending Valentine’s together with OFWs who wish to move to Canada through programs including:

– Atlantic Immigration Pilot Program (AIPP)
– Ontario Regional Immigration Pilot (ORIP)
– Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot (RNIP)

Gateway Visa Solution CEO Mark Bas, an experienced Filipino immigration expert for over 10 years in Dubai, recommends the programs above for Filipinos who wish to immigrate. “These programs are more lenient than Express Entry in terms of qualifications. These are employer driven and would provide you with job offer, permanent residency visa and free settlement service,” recommends Bas.

Bas furthers that other advantages to the aforementioned programs include no pointing system/ no CRS scores; no age limit (but higher chance for 47 yrs. old and below); even undergraduates can qualify; low IELTS score required (CLB 4 only); and low proof of funds.

Interested individuals who wish to join the seminar can contact Gateway Visa Solution through WhatsApp at: 058 580 3896 or register at: https://forms.gle/JfM3861UJfwJxiYp6

Those who wish to inquire about their services can contact Gateway Visa Solution through the following channels:

Call: 04-883-9839
WhatsApp only: +971585803896
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.gatewayvisasolution.com
Facebook: @gatewayvisasolution
Instagram: @gatewayvisasolution

