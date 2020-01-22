Savor wild flavors, western ambiance at 49ers

The year 2020 brings up a new decade for everyone, and for some a new place to hang and enjoy good food as 49ers in Abu Dhabi has recently relocated at the Le Meridien at Tourist Club with an amazing new line up of food, a better ambiance and an enjoyable experience of the West right here in the Middle East!

Here’s our review:

The Ambiance. 49ers welcomes diners to interiors filled with posters and designs of the wild west – horses, cowboys, guns, and all that you can think of that would fit within the wild wild west-themed bar and restaurant. Even their courteous wait staff are all suited up, ready to serve their guests.

The Food. The team was served with their signature T-bone that is grilled up to the customers liking. One bite of their grilled meat brings out the premium taste of only the best cuts available in town.

Another menu item served was their 49ers’ Signature Burger which was a treat from bun to bun. The burger itself has that unique peppery yet salty taste complemented well with the caramelized onions, fresh vegetables and that semi-sweet bun.

Meanwhile their Tex-Mex Beef Queso Pasta is a Penne+Beef lover’s dream come true. Each penne pasta is smothered with their signature cheese and topped with bits of their tender beef, crispy tortilla chips, fresh chilies and tomatoes that pack a punch for each spoonful.

The Verdict. Filipinos who want to start their year with that much-needed Wild Western bang of flavors at budget-friendly prices can now visit 49ers at its new location at Le Meridien Tourist Club in Abu Dhabi. 49ers serves from lunch all the way till 3:00 am with alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages available all day