Savor wild flavors, western ambiance at 49ers

Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Thursday said 135 passengers entered the Philippines from Chinese cental city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-Ncov). The passengers entered the country through Royal Air...
#UAEforPhilippines: Philippine Embassy in UAE, Emirates Red Crescent launch campaign for victims of Taal Volcano eruption
The Philippine Embassy in UAE and the Emirates Red Crescent have officially launched their campaign to aid over 200,000 displaced families affected by the Taal volcano eruption. Filipinos in the UAE who have yet to provide aid for victims of the ash fall can now...
Phivolcs: Big Taal Volcano eruption still 30% possible
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said that there is still a 30 percent chance for Taal Volcano to have a hazardous explosion. PHIVOLCS director Renato Solidum said that experts have arrived with that figure after studying various...
DOH sees no need to quarantine family of coronavirus patient from HK
A health official in the Philippines sees no need to isolate four Chinese tourists who were exposed to a person that tested positive for the new coronavirus. According to Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo, in a report by ABS-CBN News, their epidemiology bureau has...
The year 2020 brings up a new decade for everyone, and for some a new place to hang and enjoy good food as 49ers in Abu Dhabi has recently relocated at the Le Meridien at Tourist Club with an amazing new line up of food, a better ambiance and an enjoyable experience of the West right here in the Middle East!
Here’s our review:
The Ambiance. 49ers welcomes diners to interiors filled with posters and designs of the wild west – horses, cowboys, guns, and all that you can think of that would fit within the wild wild west-themed bar and restaurant. Even their courteous wait staff are all suited up, ready to serve their guests.
The Food. The team was served with their signature T-bone that is grilled up to the customers liking. One bite of their grilled meat brings out the premium taste of only the best cuts available in town.
Another menu item served was their 49ers’ Signature Burger which was a treat from bun to bun. The burger itself has that unique peppery yet salty taste complemented well with the caramelized onions, fresh vegetables and that semi-sweet bun.
Meanwhile their Tex-Mex Beef Queso Pasta is a Penne+Beef lover’s dream come true. Each penne pasta is smothered with their signature cheese and topped with bits of their tender beef, crispy tortilla chips, fresh chilies and tomatoes that pack a punch for each spoonful.
The Verdict. Filipinos who want to start their year with that much-needed Wild Western bang of flavors at budget-friendly prices can now visit 49ers at its new location at Le Meridien Tourist Club in Abu Dhabi. 49ers serves from lunch all the way till 3:00 am with alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages available all day
Jobs
- Digital Marketing
Jan 22, 2020
- Beauty Salon Administrator
Jan 22, 2020
- Electrical Engineer
Jan 22, 2020
- Forklift Operator
Jan 15, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2019 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved