Get Groovy, Get Chunky – with the amazing chunky sneakers collection at ATHLETE’S CO

Filipinos can now show off their groovy sense of style by shopping the latest chunky sneaker collection at Athlete’s Co.

Home to well-known brands such as Adidas, Skechers, Crocs, Nike, Fila, Reebok and more – Shoppers at Athlete’s Co. can choose from their favorite brands and make their street look stylish & chunky.

Athlete’s Co. is a multi-brand footwear lifestyle concept that houses some of the stylish brands from around the world. The store’s selection of footwear and accessories includes an international portfolio of brands that is constantly updated every season based on athleisure footwear trends.

Athlete’s Co’s stores are located across the UAE:

Dubai: The Dubai Mall, Kids – The Dubai Mall, City Centre Mirdif, Kids – City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, Mall Of The Emirates, Ibn Battuta Mall, Spinneys Centre –Jumeirah, Burjuman Centre, Kids – Al Ghurair Centre, The Springs Village ,Dubai Festival City, Dubai Outlet Mall, Meeras Outlet Village.

Abu Dhabi: Al Wahda Mall, Deerfields Town Square, World Trade Centre, Al Ruwais Mall, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, Mushrif Mall, Marina Mall, Yas Mall, Dalma Mall

Al Ain: Bawadi Mall, Kids – Al Jimmi Mall

Ajman: Grand Centrale, City Centre Ajman

Fujairah: Fujariah Mall, Fujairah City Centre, Kids – Fujairah City Centre

Ras Al Khaimah: Al Naeem Mall – RAK

Sharjah: Mega Mall – Sharjah