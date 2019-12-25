Thursday, December 26, 2019

PH, KSA to forge treaties for repatriation of jailed Pinoys next year

Dec 26 2019

An official of Department of Justice (DOJ) said that the treaties between the Philippines and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to aid Filipinos jailed in Saudi due to various crimes will be signed next year. Markk L. Perete, spokesperson and undersecretary of DOJ said that...

Malacañang Palace: Areas hit by Typhoon Ursula under control

Dec 26 2019

Malacañang Palace assurances the public that they will aid those areas hit by typhoon Urusla. Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said that the government would speed up its aid and rehabilitation efforts to ensure the safety of typhoon victims. “As we have...

Malacañang: Saudi Arabia to help in Bangsamoro development

Dec 26 2019

Malacañang has announced that Saudi Arabia will help in developing the newly created Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). The government of Saudi also vowed to continue its peace initiatives in Mindanao. Malacañang said that the country has asked...

Get Groovy, Get Chunky – with the amazing chunky sneakers collection at ATHLETE’S CO

by | Lifestyle

Dec. 25, 19 | 8:08 pm

Are you #BornUrban ?

Filipinos can now show off their groovy sense of style by shopping the latest chunky sneaker collection at Athlete’s Co.

Home to well-known brands such as Adidas, Skechers, Crocs, Nike, Fila, Reebok and more – Shoppers at Athlete’s Co. can choose from their favorite brands and make their street look stylish & chunky.

Athlete’s Co. is a multi-brand footwear lifestyle concept that houses some of the stylish brands from around the world. The store’s selection of footwear and accessories includes an international portfolio of brands that is constantly updated every season based on athleisure footwear trends.

Athlete’s Co’s stores are located across the UAE:

Dubai: The Dubai Mall, Kids – The Dubai Mall, City Centre Mirdif, Kids – City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, Mall Of The Emirates, Ibn Battuta Mall, Spinneys Centre –Jumeirah, Burjuman Centre, Kids – Al Ghurair Centre, The Springs Village ,Dubai Festival City, Dubai Outlet Mall, Meeras Outlet Village.

Abu Dhabi: Al Wahda Mall, Deerfields Town Square, World Trade Centre, Al Ruwais Mall, Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, Mushrif Mall, Marina Mall, Yas Mall, Dalma Mall

Al Ain: Bawadi Mall, Kids – Al Jimmi Mall

Ajman: Grand Centrale, City Centre Ajman

Fujairah: Fujariah Mall, Fujairah City Centre, Kids – Fujairah City Centre

Ras Al Khaimah: Al Naeem Mall – RAK

Sharjah: Mega Mall – Sharjah

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

Close