Enjoy up to 70% off on Aeropostale’s Year-End Sale

An official of Department of Justice (DOJ) said that the treaties between the Philippines and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to aid Filipinos jailed in Saudi due to various crimes will be signed next year. Markk L. Perete, spokesperson and undersecretary of DOJ said that...
Malacañang Palace: Areas hit by Typhoon Ursula under control
Malacañang Palace assurances the public that they will aid those areas hit by typhoon Urusla. Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said that the government would speed up its aid and rehabilitation efforts to ensure the safety of typhoon victims. “As we have...
Malacañang: Saudi Arabia to help in Bangsamoro development
Malacañang has announced that Saudi Arabia will help in developing the newly created Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). The government of Saudi also vowed to continue its peace initiatives in Mindanao. Malacañang said that the country has asked...
After 172 years: Skywatchers in UAE witness the much-awaited annular solar eclipse
Residents from UAE were fascinated upon the once-in-a-lifetime spectacle of the solar eclipse this Thursday, December 26. According to Space.com, the annular solar eclipse is a phenomenon where ‘the moon does not completely cover the sun as it transits across the...
Filipinos planning to do a style makeover as they prepare for a new decade ahead this 2020 can check out Aeropostale’s limited year end sale!
Aeropostale’s stylish and modern fashion approach can now be purchased at discounted prices ranging from 25 – 70% off on select styles, giving shoppers several selections to choose from.
The sale applies to limited stocks so if you’re already decided to purchase – be sure to grab on to that apparel as it may not be there the next time you visit!
Aeropostale stores are strategically placed across the UAE. They are available at the following areas:
Dubai: Mall of the Emirates; IBN Battuta Mall; Burjuman Centre; City Centre Deira; City Centre Mirdif; Al Ghurair Centre
Sharjah: Sahara Centre; City Centre Sharjha
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Mall; Al Wahda Mall; Dalma Mall
Al Ain: Al Jimi Mall
Ras Al Khaimah: Naeem Mall
Aeropostale is the premier shopping destination for today’s teenagers offering the latest in fashion and fashion basics at great value. Known for providing quality product and compelling prices, Aeropostale is the go-to store for both moms and teens alike.
Aeropostale is all about ‘fun, happy, active people’. The clothes are bright, colorful and mainly comprise of graphic T’s and shorts – with a touch of fashion thrown in. Year after year, Aeropostale is ranked a favorite brand among teenagers and is consistently featured in national teen, lifestyle and fashion publications.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
