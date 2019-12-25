Enjoy up to 70% off on Aeropostale’s Year-End Sale

Filipinos planning to do a style makeover as they prepare for a new decade ahead this 2020 can check out Aeropostale’s limited year end sale!

Aeropostale’s stylish and modern fashion approach can now be purchased at discounted prices ranging from 25 – 70% off on select styles, giving shoppers several selections to choose from.

The sale applies to limited stocks so if you’re already decided to purchase – be sure to grab on to that apparel as it may not be there the next time you visit!

Aeropostale stores are strategically placed across the UAE. They are available at the following areas:

Dubai: Mall of the Emirates; IBN Battuta Mall; Burjuman Centre; City Centre Deira; City Centre Mirdif; Al Ghurair Centre

Sharjah: Sahara Centre; City Centre Sharjha

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Mall; Al Wahda Mall; Dalma Mall

Al Ain: Al Jimi Mall

Ras Al Khaimah: Naeem Mall

Aeropostale is the premier shopping destination for today’s teenagers offering the latest in fashion and fashion basics at great value. Known for providing quality product and compelling prices, Aeropostale is the go-to store for both moms and teens alike.

Aeropostale is all about ‘fun, happy, active people’. The clothes are bright, colorful and mainly comprise of graphic T’s and shorts – with a touch of fashion thrown in. Year after year, Aeropostale is ranked a favorite brand among teenagers and is consistently featured in national teen, lifestyle and fashion publications.