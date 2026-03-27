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Ramon Ang offers to sell Petron back to government

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report51 seconds ago

San Miguel Corporation Chairman Ramon Ang has renewed his offer to sell Petron Corporation back to the Philippine government as concerns over energy security intensify.

Ang said the proposal, first made in 2021, remains open and could be structured in tranches at fair market value to avoid a large upfront cost for the government.

He emphasized the strategic importance of the Petron Bataan refinery, which processes about 180,000 barrels per day and supplies roughly a third of the country’s fuel demand.

Ang said maintaining domestic refining capacity is crucial, especially amid global disruptions affecting oil supply and rising fuel prices.

He added that the decision ultimately depends on what would best serve the national interest as the country navigates the ongoing energy emergency.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report51 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

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