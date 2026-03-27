Marcos assures oil supply stable until June 30

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assured the public that the Philippines has sufficient crude oil supply until June 30, amid concerns over the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in Pasay City, Marcos said fuel shipments continue to arrive steadily, particularly crude oil that can be refined locally into petroleum products such as diesel.

The President emphasized that importing crude oil is more cost-efficient than bringing in already refined fuel, noting that processed products like diesel are more expensive in the global market.

Marcos earlier declared a national energy emergency and said the government is actively working to secure additional supply sources to ensure long-term energy stability.

He added that authorities will continue exploring new oil suppliers to strengthen the country’s energy security.

Meanwhile, a shipment of more than 700,000 barrels of crude oil from Russia has arrived in the Philippines, marking the resumption of imports from Moscow after a pause in 2022.

The cargo is expected to be processed at the refinery of Petron Corporation in Bataan into products such as diesel and gasoline, signaling renewed sourcing amid global supply challenges.