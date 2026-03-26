Marcos announces new gas discovery, extends Malampaya life by 6 years

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced a new natural gas discovery that could extend the life of the Malampaya gas field by up to six years, strengthening the country’s energy security.

The Camago-3 well has been successfully drilled and tested, producing up to 60 million standard cubic feet of gas per day, marking a major milestone under the Malampaya Phase 4 project.

Officials said the new well contains significantly larger reserves than earlier discoveries, with combined output expected to sustain gas supply for power plants in Luzon and delay reliance on imported fuel.

Marcos said the development could help lower electricity costs, noting that Malampaya gas is significantly cheaper than imported liquefied natural gas.

The government is targeting the first gas delivery from the new well by the fourth quarter of 2026, with further exploration underway to secure additional domestic energy sources.

The project comes as global fuel prices remain volatile due to tensions in the Middle East, prompting the government to accelerate efforts to reduce dependence on imported energy.