Latest NewsNews

Kuwait intercepts two hostile drones amid heightened security alert

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report30 mins ago

Kuwait’s National Guard has intercepted and destroyed two hostile drones in areas under its jurisdiction early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Officials said the operation was part of ongoing efforts to protect national security and safeguard vital installations from potential threats.

KNG spokesperson Brig. Jadaan Fadhel said the force remains on high alert, working closely with the army, police and fire services to respond to any security risks.

Authorities emphasized that coordination among security agencies continues to ensure the country’s stability as tensions persist in the region.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report30 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

viber image 2026 03 26 19 29 43 982

Palace studying expanded fuel subsidies, aid for middle class

1 min ago
657296800 1504795488352469 4512230112512745109 n

Fuel excise tax cut cannot take effect before April 12 — DOF

5 mins ago
viber image 2026 03 26 19 06 09 149

Marcos announces new gas discovery, extends Malampaya life by 6 years

8 mins ago
wwn02d4o1ka19i6pn

Gulf ministers meet to secure supply chains amid regional tensions

14 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button