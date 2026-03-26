Kuwait intercepts two hostile drones amid heightened security alert

Kuwait’s National Guard has intercepted and destroyed two hostile drones in areas under its jurisdiction early Thursday morning, authorities said.

Officials said the operation was part of ongoing efforts to protect national security and safeguard vital installations from potential threats.

KNG spokesperson Brig. Jadaan Fadhel said the force remains on high alert, working closely with the army, police and fire services to respond to any security risks.

Authorities emphasized that coordination among security agencies continues to ensure the country’s stability as tensions persist in the region.