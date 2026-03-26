Heavy rain, strong winds expected across UAE — NCM

The United Arab Emirates is expected to experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with periods of heavy rainfall across most areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

Authorities said convective clouds will bring intermittent downpours, accompanied by a drop in temperatures and unstable weather conditions.

Winds are forecast to range between 15 to 30 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 60 km/h, which may lead to reduced visibility and hazardous conditions.

The NCM also warned that sea conditions will be rough in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, particularly during cloud activity.

Residents are advised to monitor official updates and take necessary precautions as weather conditions may worsen at intervals.