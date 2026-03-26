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Gulf states condemn Iran attacks, assert right to self-defense

Photo of Tristan Nodalo Tristan Nodalo24 mins ago

Several Gulf and regional countries have renewed their condemnation of Iran’s attacks, describing them as a “flagrant violation” of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and international law.

In a joint statement, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Jordan also cited attacks carried out by Iran-linked armed groups operating from Iraq, warning that these actions breach international conventions and United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The countries called on the Iraqi government to take immediate steps to halt attacks launched from its territory, stressing the need to prevent further escalation and preserve regional stability.

They also reaffirmed their right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter, emphasizing that they will take all necessary measures to protect their security and sovereignty.

The statement further warned of destabilizing activities by groups linked to Iran and Hezbollah, while commending security forces for their efforts in countering threats and safeguarding the region.

Photo of Tristan Nodalo Tristan Nodalo24 mins ago
Photo of Tristan Nodalo

Tristan Nodalo

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