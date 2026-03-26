Latest NewsNewsUAE News

Dubai warns of surge in fake QR code scams sent via email

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo7 mins ago

The Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC) has warned the public of a growing number of fraud attempts involving fake QR codes, particularly those distributed through email.

According to the center, scammers are exploiting the fast spread of digital information by sending QR codes that claim to provide urgent updates or essential services. However, scanning these codes may lead to the installation of malware or redirect users to fraudulent websites designed to steal personal and financial information.

DESC urged the public to verify the source of emails before scanning any QR code, avoid engaging with suspicious messages, and refrain from entering sensitive data on untrusted links.

The center also highlighted the use of the RZAM application, which offers real-time alerts on suspicious websites and allows users to scan links before opening them—helping enhance online safety and reduce cyber risks.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo7 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 51 2

UAE court orders woman to pay Dh20,000 for violating teen’s privacy

32 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 58 1

UAE and Slovenia presidents discuss regional security amid Iranian attacks

1 hour ago
TFT Featured photo template 53 3

Marcos signs law resetting first BARMM regular elections

2 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 57 1

Chinese fugitive wanted for telecom fraud nabbed in Makati

2 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button