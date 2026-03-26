Dubai warns of surge in fake QR code scams sent via email

The Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC) has warned the public of a growing number of fraud attempts involving fake QR codes, particularly those distributed through email.

According to the center, scammers are exploiting the fast spread of digital information by sending QR codes that claim to provide urgent updates or essential services. However, scanning these codes may lead to the installation of malware or redirect users to fraudulent websites designed to steal personal and financial information.

DESC urged the public to verify the source of emails before scanning any QR code, avoid engaging with suspicious messages, and refrain from entering sensitive data on untrusted links.

The center also highlighted the use of the RZAM application, which offers real-time alerts on suspicious websites and allows users to scan links before opening them—helping enhance online safety and reduce cyber risks.