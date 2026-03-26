Dubai climbs to 7th in global financial centres ranking, eyes top 4 by 2033

Dubai has reached its highest-ever position in the Global Financial Centres Index, climbing to seventh place worldwide and strengthening its role as a major player in the global financial system.

The ranking makes Dubai the only financial centre from the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region to enter the global top 20, highlighting its regional leadership and growing competitiveness on the world stage.

Officials attributed the rise to the continued expansion of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), which now hosts over 9,000 companies and more than 50,000 professionals across various sectors.

Dubai’s performance also places it alongside major financial hubs such as London, New York and Singapore, underscoring its increasing global influence.

Authorities said the emirate is now aiming to rank among the world’s top four financial centres by 2033, in line with its long-term economic agenda focused on investment, innovation and financial growth.