Latest NewsNews

Dubai climbs to 7th in global financial centres ranking, eyes top 4 by 2033

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report12 mins ago

Dubai has reached its highest-ever position in the Global Financial Centres Index, climbing to seventh place worldwide and strengthening its role as a major player in the global financial system.

The ranking makes Dubai the only financial centre from the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region to enter the global top 20, highlighting its regional leadership and growing competitiveness on the world stage.

Officials attributed the rise to the continued expansion of the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), which now hosts over 9,000 companies and more than 50,000 professionals across various sectors.

Dubai’s performance also places it alongside major financial hubs such as London, New York and Singapore, underscoring its increasing global influence.

Authorities said the emirate is now aiming to rank among the world’s top four financial centres by 2033, in line with its long-term economic agenda focused on investment, innovation and financial growth.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report12 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

657296800 1504795488352469 4512230112512745109 n

Fuel excise tax cut cannot take effect before April 12 — DOF

1 min ago
viber image 2026 03 26 19 06 09 149

Marcos announces new gas discovery, extends Malampaya life by 6 years

4 mins ago
wwn02d4o1ka19i6pn

Gulf ministers meet to secure supply chains amid regional tensions

10 mins ago
nfs02d4d1ka0tsqpn

Gulf states condemn Iran attacks, assert right to self-defense

20 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button