UAE condemns Iran attacks at UN forum

The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned what it described as “egregious and terrorist” attacks by Iran, warning that the continued escalation poses serious risks to regional and global stability.

In remarks before the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, UAE officials said more than 2,000 ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones have targeted civilian infrastructure across the country, including airports, residential areas, and energy facilities.

The UAE said the attacks constitute a “blatant violation” of sovereignty and international humanitarian law, adding that they undermine the foundations of the international order and threaten global supply chains.

Officials also warned that the escalation could disrupt critical waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz, affecting energy markets and international trade.

The UAE reiterated its rejection of any justification for the attacks and stressed its right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty and national security under international law.

The statement comes as tensions in the Middle East continue to rise, with growing concern over the broader economic and humanitarian impact of the conflict.