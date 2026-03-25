Marcos: PH has 45-day oil buffer, gov’t securing continuous supply

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the country has roughly a 45-day oil buffer, as the government works to keep supply steady amid disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict.

Rather than a shortage, the immediate challenge is maintaining uninterrupted deliveries and managing the impact of rising global prices, which remain outside government control.

Marcos said authorities are lining up alternative supply channels and ensuring existing contracts are honored to avoid gaps in fuel availability.

The government has also activated emergency powers in the energy sector, allowing faster procurement, tighter monitoring, and coordinated action across agencies.

At the same time, relief measures are being expanded to soften the impact on households and transport sectors.

Officials emphasized there is no need for panic, but said preparations are in place should global conditions worsen.