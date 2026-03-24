Latest NewsNewsPH News

Vehicle volume along EDSA drops by up to 8% amid fuel price hikes — MMDA

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago

The number of vehicles plying EDSA has declined by around 8% as fuel prices continue to rise, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said.

MMDA General Manager Nicolas Torre III said the agency observed the drop after conducting a behavioral traffic count from Monday to Wednesday.

“We started the behavioral count Monday to Wednesday, and we have already seen a 5 to 7, up to 8% reduction in vehicles passing through EDSA,” Torre said in an interview.

He attributed the decrease to ongoing concerns over fuel supply and rising prices, which may be prompting fewer motorists to use their vehicles.

The MMDA is continuing its study to assess the broader impact of these developments, particularly as issues in the Middle East and fuel supply chains remain unresolved, Torre added.

The agency is also considering additional measures to manage traffic and assist commuters, including possible adjustments to existing transport policies and further strengthening of mass transit systems.

Amid a planned transport strike over rising fuel costs, Torre said the MMDA is coordinating with the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines to ensure security.

MMDA personnel and resources are on standby, awaiting deployment guidance from security forces.

Free ride buses are also prepared but will only be deployed if passengers are stranded, to avoid affecting drivers who choose not to join the strike, Torre said.

Assistance will be deployed strategically based on real-time monitoring through the MMDA’s CCTV system, particularly along major roads and transport hubs.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo1 hour ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 49 1

UAE President discusses regional security with NATO Secretary General

20 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 48 1

P20B earmarked for diesel buffer amid Middle East supply concerns — DOE

49 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 53 2

Senate backs study on postponement of 2026 ASEAN Summit to save P17B

57 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 47 1

DFA: Proposed PCG–China Coast Guard MOU amendments limited, exclude joint patrols

2 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button