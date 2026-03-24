Vehicle volume along EDSA drops by up to 8% amid fuel price hikes — MMDA

The number of vehicles plying EDSA has declined by around 8% as fuel prices continue to rise, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said.

MMDA General Manager Nicolas Torre III said the agency observed the drop after conducting a behavioral traffic count from Monday to Wednesday.

“We started the behavioral count Monday to Wednesday, and we have already seen a 5 to 7, up to 8% reduction in vehicles passing through EDSA,” Torre said in an interview.

He attributed the decrease to ongoing concerns over fuel supply and rising prices, which may be prompting fewer motorists to use their vehicles.

The MMDA is continuing its study to assess the broader impact of these developments, particularly as issues in the Middle East and fuel supply chains remain unresolved, Torre added.

The agency is also considering additional measures to manage traffic and assist commuters, including possible adjustments to existing transport policies and further strengthening of mass transit systems.

Amid a planned transport strike over rising fuel costs, Torre said the MMDA is coordinating with the Philippine National Police and the Armed Forces of the Philippines to ensure security.

MMDA personnel and resources are on standby, awaiting deployment guidance from security forces.

Free ride buses are also prepared but will only be deployed if passengers are stranded, to avoid affecting drivers who choose not to join the strike, Torre said.

Assistance will be deployed strategically based on real-time monitoring through the MMDA’s CCTV system, particularly along major roads and transport hubs.