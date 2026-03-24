Trump says ‘very good’ Iran talks held, Tehran denies negotiations

US President Donald Trump said his administration held “very good” talks with an Iranian official as tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate.

Trump described the unidentified Iranian counterpart as “very reasonable” and suggested there were already key points of agreement, raising hopes for a possible diplomatic breakthrough.

However, Iranian officials denied that any negotiations were taking place, accusing the United States of attempting to manipulate global oil and financial markets.

The conflicting statements came amid heightened tensions over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil shipments, with the US warning of further action if Iran does not reopen the shipping lane.

Despite talk of diplomacy, Israel signaled it would continue its military operations, while the United States has reinforced its presence in the region.

Global markets reacted sharply to the developments, with oil prices falling and stocks rising following Trump’s remarks, even as uncertainty persists over the true state of negotiations.

Analysts warned that prolonged conflict could trigger a severe energy crisis, given the region’s critical role in global oil supply.