DFA: Proposed PCG–China Coast Guard MOU amendments limited, exclude joint patrols

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) clarified that ongoing discussions to amend a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the China Coast Guard (CCG) remain limited in scope and do not cover “sensitive operational areas,” including joint patrols.

In a statement, the DFA spokesperson on maritime affairs said the proposed revisions are primarily aimed at re-establishing the Joint Coast Guard Committee on Maritime Cooperation, a mechanism first created under a 2016 agreement between the two sides.

The committee is intended to serve as a formal communication channel between the PCG and CCG, with both parties having engaged in talks since 2024 to update the MOU.

“The MOU does not contemplate cooperation in sensitive operational areas, joint patrols foremost among them,” the DFA said, emphasizing that the amendments under discussion are limited.

The clarification comes amid heightened public interest and commentary on the status of negotiations between the two coast guards.

According to the DFA, the discussions are consistent with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to maintain open lines of communication with China, even as the Philippines continues to assert its sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction under international law.

The agency added that negotiations are being conducted through established diplomatic channels and extend beyond meetings under the bilateral consultation mechanism (BCM).

“They have been duly reported to, and are known by, all relevant principals — including the National Security Adviser in his capacity as NTF-WPS chair, the Secretary of Foreign Affairs, and the PCG Commandant,” the DFA said.

Reaffirming its position, the DFA stressed that “engagement and vigilance are complementary, not contradictory,” noting that the Philippines will continue to pursue practical maritime cooperation where appropriate while remaining firm in protecting its national interests.