UAE, Serbia leaders denounce attacks, urge dialogue

United Arab Emirates President His Highness Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić discussed the escalating security situation in the region, warning of its serious implications for both regional and global stability during a high-level meeting.

The two leaders condemned ongoing attacks attributed to Iran targeting the UAE and other countries, including strikes on civilians, infrastructure, and critical facilities. They stressed that such actions violate state sovereignty and international law.

Vučić expressed Serbia’s solidarity with the UAE and reaffirmed full support for measures aimed at protecting its security, stability, and territorial integrity, as well as ensuring the safety of its people.

Both sides emphasized the urgent need to halt escalating military actions and called for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve regional issues and prevent further crises.

The meeting also tackled bilateral cooperation, with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to strengthening ties under the UAE-Serbia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, aligned with their shared development goals.

Vučić arrived earlier in the UAE and was received by senior officials, including members of the UAE leadership. The meeting was attended by key figures such as Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, along with other officials.