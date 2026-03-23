Marcos urges ‘bayanihan’ amid fuel price surge, rolls out aid for transport sector

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on Filipinos to uphold the spirit of bayanihan as the government implements measures to cushion the impact of rising fuel prices driven by tensions in the Middle East.

In his vlog, Marcos emphasized the importance of unity and collective action during challenging times.

“Ngayon ang panahon para maipakita natin sa buong mundo ang katangian ng bayanihan na nasa puso ng bawat Pilipino,” the President said.

He also urged the public to act responsibly in sharing information, warning against the spread of misinformation.

“Pagtulong sa kapwa, o kahit sa pamamahagi ng tamang impormasyon at hindi pagkakalat ng fake news, huwag naman sana tayong magdagdag pa sa problema,” he added.

Marcos acknowledged the struggles faced by various sectors, particularly transport workers, as fuel prices continue to rise. He assured that the government is rolling out cash assistance and subsidy programs to ease their burden.

“Naiintindihan natin ang sigaw ng mga nagpoprotesta na kababayan natin… pero gusto kong ulitin sa inyo, hindi kayo maiiwanan; hindi kayo pababayaan ng pamahalaan,” he said.

The President earlier ordered the suspension of approved fare hikes, saying it is not the right time to increase public utility vehicle (PUV) fares amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The directive came a day after the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) approved fare increases ranging from P1 to P40 for most PUVs, excluding regular taxis and motorcycle taxis.

On the ground, some jeepney drivers have begun halting operations as soaring fuel costs cut into their earnings. One driver, Benny Medina, said he earned only P56 after a full day of trips—an amount insufficient even to buy a kilo of rice.

To provide relief, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is set to begin distributing cash assistance next week to over 214,000 beneficiaries, including jeepney drivers, delivery riders, motorcycle taxi operators, and Transport Network Vehicle Service (TNVS) drivers.