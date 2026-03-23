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Iraq extends airspace closure, issues transit visas to stranded foreigners

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report15 mins ago

Iraq has extended the closure of its airspace for all flights for 72 hours, from March 22 to March 25, as security concerns persist in the region.

Iraqi Airways has also suspended all flight operations until April 2, affecting both domestic and international travel.

To assist stranded foreign nationals, authorities are granting seven-day transit visas upon recommendation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to facilitate their return home.

Officials confirmed that no Filipinos were injured following recent attacks targeting a diplomatic and logistics facility at Baghdad International Airport.

The Iraqi government has also prohibited the publication of photos and videos from strike sites to protect sensitive locations and ongoing operations.

Authorities warned that violators may face legal action and urged the public to avoid affected areas.

Media organizations were also reminded to report responsibly and refrain from disclosing precise locations or operational details.

Despite the situation, Iraq’s land borders with Turkey, Kuwait, and Jordan remain open for travel.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report15 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

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