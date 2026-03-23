Castro seeks ₱500M in damages from Leviste over libel dispute

Communications Undersecretary Claire Castro said she is seeking ₱500 million in damages from Batangas Rep. Leandro Leviste as part of her counterclaim in a cyber libel case.

Castro confirmed the move during a press briefing, saying the amount reflects alleged damage to her reputation as a government official.

She claimed that statements attributed to Leviste misrepresented facts and undermined her credibility as Palace press officer.

Castro also cited remarks she said caused her “sleepless nights and anxiety,” which she said would form part of her legal arguments.

Leviste, however, disputed the claim, saying the statement referenced by Castro was not an admission but her own allegation.

He challenged the Palace official to present proof, including medical documentation, to support her claims.

Leviste also maintained that public officials should be open to scrutiny, citing issues related to government spending and leadership.

The dispute between the two officials is now expected to be resolved in court, where both sides will present their evidence and arguments