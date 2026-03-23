89 Filipinos from Bahrain relocated to Saudi Arabia for repatriation

A total of 89 Filipinos from Bahrain have safely arrived in Saudi Arabia as part of ongoing repatriation efforts amid tensions in the Middle East, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

The Philippine Embassy in Manama reported that 79 of the Filipinos are under repatriation arrangements and are expected to return to the Philippines.

Seven others will be traveling via separate flights, while three are set to proceed to other Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Authorities said the relocation is part of contingency measures to ensure the safety of Filipinos in the region.

The DFA, through its foreign service posts, continues to monitor developments and provide assistance to affected Filipinos.