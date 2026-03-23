403 gas stations shut down amid fuel price surge, says PNP

The number of gas stations that have ceased operations amid rising fuel prices has climbed to 403, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said.

PNP spokesperson Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño said the figure increased significantly from 273 recorded last Wednesday.

“Mula po siya sa 273 noong Miyerkules at umabot na nga po siya sa 403,” Tuaño said during a press briefing.

Out of the 14,313 gas stations monitored nationwide, authorities are now investigating the reasons behind the closures.

The PNP is coordinating with the Department of Energy (DOE) to determine whether hoarding or profiteering may be involved.

Tuaño noted that the country’s current fuel supply is projected to last until mid-April.

Authorities have already filed cases related to illegal fuel selling, hoarding, and profiteering in Nueva Vizcaya, Eastern Samar, and Albay.

Earlier, the PNP said it had intensified monitoring of gas stations that have reportedly halted operations, amid concerns over possible price manipulation.

PNP chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the police understand the challenges faced by gas station owners due to the ongoing Middle East crisis.

“But if the sudden closure is for illegal scheme, then expect police action on this matter,” he said.