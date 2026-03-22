UAE, Mauritania leaders exchange Eid greetings, call for peace

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Mauritania President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani exchanged Eid Al Fitr greetings during a phone call, reaffirming ties between their countries.

Both leaders conveyed their best wishes for continued wellbeing, prosperity, and stability for their nations and peoples.

They also expressed hopes for lasting peace, security, and stability across the Arab and Islamic world, as well as the broader international community.

The exchange highlights ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two countries amid evolving regional and global challenges.