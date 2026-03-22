Latest NewsNews

UAE, Mauritania leaders exchange Eid greetings, call for peace

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report15 mins ago

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Mauritania President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani exchanged Eid Al Fitr greetings during a phone call, reaffirming ties between their countries.

Both leaders conveyed their best wishes for continued wellbeing, prosperity, and stability for their nations and peoples.

They also expressed hopes for lasting peace, security, and stability across the Arab and Islamic world, as well as the broader international community.

The exchange highlights ongoing diplomatic engagement between the two countries amid evolving regional and global challenges.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report15 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

The Filipino Times Court Gavel Jail

Abu Dhabi court awards Dh10,000 to man assaulted at pedestrian crossing

16 seconds ago
iStock 1710521086

UAE conducts nearly 695,000 labour inspections, reports higher compliance

4 mins ago
ymj028031ka1of4pn

Saudi Crown Prince, Egypt President discuss Middle East escalation in Jeddah

12 mins ago
iStock 2202513716

Bahrain intercepts over 380 missiles, drones amid ongoing attacks

22 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button