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UAE conducts nearly 695,000 labour inspections, reports higher compliance

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 mins ago

The United Arab Emirates conducted nearly 695,000 inspections across private sector establishments in 2025, as authorities reported improved compliance and a decline in violations.

Data from the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation showed that more than 3,000 joint inspection campaigns were also carried out in coordination with federal entities.

Officials said compliance levels increased by 34 percent compared with 2024, while violations dropped by 13 percent, reflecting stronger enforcement and regulatory measures.

The ministry attributed the improvements to the growing use of artificial intelligence and data analytics, which help detect potential violations and enable proactive action.

Significant progress was also recorded in labour welfare, with violations related to worker accommodation declining by 30 percent.

Cases involving fake Emiratisation practices also dropped by 62 percent, indicating stronger enforcement of national workforce policies.

Authorities said the use of advanced technologies has made inspections more efficient and contributed to maintaining a stable and competitive labour market aligned with the country’s economic goals.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

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