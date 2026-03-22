Saudi Crown Prince, Egypt President discuss Middle East escalation in Jeddah

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Jeddah to discuss the latest developments in the Middle East.

The two leaders focused on the impact of the ongoing military escalation in the region and its implications for both regional and global security.

They also discussed coordination efforts in response to the evolving situation.

Both sides underscored that repeated attacks targeting Gulf Cooperation Council states and key civilian infrastructure represent a dangerous escalation.

President El-Sisi reiterated Egypt’s condemnation of the attacks and expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia in safeguarding its sovereignty and security.

The meeting reflects growing regional coordination amid rising tensions in the Middle East.