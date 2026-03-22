Latest NewsNews

Saudi Crown Prince, Egypt President discuss Middle East escalation in Jeddah

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report12 mins ago

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Jeddah to discuss the latest developments in the Middle East.

The two leaders focused on the impact of the ongoing military escalation in the region and its implications for both regional and global security.

They also discussed coordination efforts in response to the evolving situation.

Both sides underscored that repeated attacks targeting Gulf Cooperation Council states and key civilian infrastructure represent a dangerous escalation.

President El-Sisi reiterated Egypt’s condemnation of the attacks and expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia in safeguarding its sovereignty and security.

The meeting reflects growing regional coordination amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report12 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

The Filipino Times Court Gavel Jail

Abu Dhabi court awards Dh10,000 to man assaulted at pedestrian crossing

16 seconds ago
iStock 1710521086

UAE conducts nearly 695,000 labour inspections, reports higher compliance

4 mins ago
uxg028071ka1ufkpn

UAE, Mauritania leaders exchange Eid greetings, call for peace

15 mins ago
iStock 2202513716

Bahrain intercepts over 380 missiles, drones amid ongoing attacks

22 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button