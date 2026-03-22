BTS stages comeback concert in Seoul after more than 3 years

K-pop supergroup BTS has staged its first concert in more than three years, marking a major comeback with a performance in Seoul.

The group held an outdoor concert at Gwanghwamun Square, drawing tens of thousands of fans as they returned from a hiatus while members completed their mandatory military service.

The event also marked the launch of their new album, which reportedly sold nearly 4 million copies on its first day of release.

While organizers anticipated a much larger crowd, authorities estimated that around 40,000 to 42,000 people attended the concert.

The performance was also streamed globally, allowing fans around the world to watch the group’s long-awaited return.

BTS is set to embark on a global tour starting next month, with dozens of shows planned across multiple regions.

Industry analysts expect the tour to generate massive revenues, potentially rivaling some of the highest-grossing tours in music history.