PNP arrests Malaysian passenger at NAIA with ₱100M worth of suspected shabu

Authorities arrested a Malaysian national at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 after she was found carrying over ₱100 million worth of suspected shabu in her luggage.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said the female passenger was intercepted after approximately 15,024 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated street value of ₱102,163,000, were discovered during inspection.

The operation was carried out at around 12:47 a.m. on March 20 at the Arrival Lobby Custom X-Ray Area of NAIA Terminal 1 in Pasay City. It was conducted by joint operatives of the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group and the Aviation Security Unit of the PNP Aviation Security Group.

The suspect is now under police custody and will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

PNP Chief, Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., commended the successful operation, citing the strong coordination and alertness of airport personnel.

“We will not allow our gateways to be used for illegal drugs. We will continue to intensify our vigilance,” he said.

He added that the PNP will sustain intensified intelligence and interdiction operations, particularly in major entry points, to prevent drug syndicates from operating within the country.