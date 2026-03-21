Latest NewsNewsPH News

PNP arrests Malaysian passenger at NAIA with ₱100M worth of suspected shabu

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo37 mins ago

Authorities arrested a Malaysian national at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 after she was found carrying over ₱100 million worth of suspected shabu in her luggage.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said the female passenger was intercepted after approximately 15,024 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated street value of ₱102,163,000, were discovered during inspection.

The operation was carried out at around 12:47 a.m. on March 20 at the Arrival Lobby Custom X-Ray Area of NAIA Terminal 1 in Pasay City. It was conducted by joint operatives of the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group and the Aviation Security Unit of the PNP Aviation Security Group.

The suspect is now under police custody and will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

PNP Chief, Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., commended the successful operation, citing the strong coordination and alertness of airport personnel.

“We will not allow our gateways to be used for illegal drugs. We will continue to intensify our vigilance,” he said.

He added that the PNP will sustain intensified intelligence and interdiction operations, particularly in major entry points, to prevent drug syndicates from operating within the country.

Photo of Leana Bernardo Leana Bernardo37 mins ago
Photo of Leana Bernardo

Leana Bernardo

Related Articles

TFT Featured photo template 34

Roblox may be blocked in PH over alleged threats to minors, says CICC

25 seconds ago
TFT Featured photo template 33

Alleged Filipino spy says China-linked handlers sought WPS, Balikatan details

20 mins ago
TFT Featured photo template 31

SWS: Only 33% of Filipinos ‘very happy’ with life

4 hours ago
TFT Featured photo template 30

Food firms, retailers to hold prices for up to 2 months amid Middle East tensions

4 hours ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button