Kalayaan town to launch ‘patriotic tours’ to Pag-asa Island

The municipality of Kalayaan in Palawan is set to launch “patriotic tours” to Pag-asa Island this April, offering Filipinos a nationalism-driven travel experience in the West Philippine Sea.

Kalayaan Vice Mayor Maurice Phillip Alexis Albayda said the initiative aims to revive visitors’ sense of patriotism while reinforcing the country’s sovereignty and sovereign rights in the area.

“We have rebranded the kind of tourism we will offer… kapag pumunta ka sa Pag-asa Island, bubuhayin mo ang iyong pagka-Pilipino,” Albayda told reporters during a briefing on the island.

The tour will feature activities such as singing the national anthem Lupang Hinirang while facing contested waters, waving the Philippine flag, engaging with the local community, joining fishing activities, and visiting Philippine troops stationed on the island.

Albayda emphasized that the program is not intended for leisure travel but rather to deepen national awareness and civic pride. Participation will initially be limited to Filipinos, with priority given to residents of Palawan.

“Unahin natin ang mga kapwa nating Pilipino,” he said.

Transportation from Puerto Princesa City will be provided free of charge by the municipal government, while accommodations on the island will be arranged through local transient houses under a do-it-yourself setup to keep costs low.

Interested participants must apply through the Municipality of Kalayaan Tourism Office’s Facebook page and submit a short video explaining their motivation for joining. Final participants will be selected based on these applications.

The local government initially plans to accommodate 15 participants, with the possibility of expanding slots depending on demand.

“This is the best that we can offer. Kung hindi man tayo makapag-offer ng leisure tourism, kaya nating buhayin ang ating pagka-Pilipino dito sa isla,” Albayda added.