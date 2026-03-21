Chinese warship locks fire control radar on BRP Miguel Malvar in WPS — Navy

A Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy vessel directed its fire control radar at the Philippine Navy’s BRP Miguel Malvar while it was conducting a sovereignty patrol in the West Philippine Sea, officials said.

Philippine Navy spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad said the incident occurred on March 7 near Sabina Shoal, when the Philippine missile frigate was approached by a Chinese warship bearing bow number 622.

According to Trinidad, the Chinese vessel activated its fire control radar—an action considered highly provocative, prompting the BRP Miguel Malvar to issue a radio challenge and demand that the foreign ship cease what it described as “unprofessional and dangerous behavior.”

The Chinese ship eventually deactivated its radar and disengaged from the action.

“This was an alarming and provocative action that created unnecessary risk and could have led to misinterpretation and misunderstanding at sea,” Trinidad said.

While the situation did not escalate further, the Philippine Navy emphasized the need for restraint and professionalism among all states operating in contested waters.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) reiterated that it will continue to conduct lawful maritime and sovereignty patrols within the country’s exclusive economic zone, in accordance with international law.

“We remain firm in protecting our sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction in the West Philippine Sea while advocating for the peaceful and rules-based resolution of disputes,” Trinidad added.