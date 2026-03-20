Latest NewsNews

UK, European allies, Japan condemn Iran over attacks, Strait disruption

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report20 mins ago

The United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, and Japan have strongly condemned Iran over attacks on civilian infrastructure and commercial vessels in the Gulf region.

In a joint statement, the countries denounced strikes on oil and gas facilities and warned against actions that have effectively disrupted passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

They called on Iran to immediately cease missile and drone attacks, as well as any efforts to obstruct maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.

The governments emphasized that freedom of navigation is a fundamental principle of international law and warned that interference with global shipping routes threatens international peace and security.

They also stressed the need for an immediate halt to attacks on critical infrastructure, particularly energy facilities in the Gulf.

The countries expressed readiness to support efforts aimed at ensuring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, amid growing concerns over the impact of the tensions on global energy supply chains.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report20 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1710521086

UAE intercepts missiles, drones as casualties rise amid ongoing attacks

14 seconds ago
sara duterte

House invites VP Sara Duterte to attend March 25 impeachment hearing

5 mins ago
kyc026kh1ka1ufrpn

UAE President, Trump discuss regional tensions, security concerns in call

13 mins ago
iStock 2202513716

Bahrain intercepts over 300 missiles, drones amid ongoing hostilities

25 mins ago
© 2026, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button