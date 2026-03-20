UK, European allies, Japan condemn Iran over attacks, Strait disruption

The United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, and Japan have strongly condemned Iran over attacks on civilian infrastructure and commercial vessels in the Gulf region.

In a joint statement, the countries denounced strikes on oil and gas facilities and warned against actions that have effectively disrupted passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

They called on Iran to immediately cease missile and drone attacks, as well as any efforts to obstruct maritime traffic in the strategic waterway.

The governments emphasized that freedom of navigation is a fundamental principle of international law and warned that interference with global shipping routes threatens international peace and security.

They also stressed the need for an immediate halt to attacks on critical infrastructure, particularly energy facilities in the Gulf.

The countries expressed readiness to support efforts aimed at ensuring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, amid growing concerns over the impact of the tensions on global energy supply chains.