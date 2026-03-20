UAE warns public vs. destructive “wiper malware” attacks

The UAE Cyber Security Council has urged individuals and organizations to remain vigilant against “wiper malware,” a highly destructive form of malicious software designed to erase data and disrupt computer systems.

The council emphasized the need to follow basic cybersecurity practices to prevent potential attacks, including regularly updating systems, avoiding suspicious links and files, and maintaining secure data backups.

Authorities said awareness and preparedness are crucial in safeguarding sensitive information and ensuring the continued reliability of digital services amid evolving cyber threats.