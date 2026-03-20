Marcos welcomes Bhutan PM Tobgay in first Malacañang meeting

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. welcomed Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay during a courtesy call at Malacañang, marking the first time a Bhutanese leader was hosted at the Palace.

During the meeting, Marcos emphasized the need to strengthen diplomatic coordination, particularly through the organization of representation for non-resident ambassadors between the Philippines and Bhutan.

Both leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to collaborate on skills training and workforce upskilling through the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

Marcos underscored the importance of forging new partnerships in the post-pandemic period, noting opportunities to expand cooperation beyond tourism and cultural exchanges to include people-to-people ties, trade, and investment.

Diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Bhutan were formally established on October 6, 2025.

The Philippines currently exports electronic products, machinery, transport equipment, as well as woodcrafts and furniture to Bhutan, while importing wine, fresh grapes, and virgin olive oil.

As of November 2025, a total of 335 Bhutanese tourists had visited the Philippines.

The courtesy call took place on the sidelines of Tobgay’s participation in the Asian Development Bank’s Asia Pacific Food Systems Forum 2026.