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Bahrain intercepts over 300 missiles, drones amid ongoing hostilities

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report25 mins ago

Bahrain’s Defence Force said its air defense systems have successfully intercepted and destroyed hundreds of incoming missiles and drones since the start of hostilities in the region.

According to the General Command, a total of 141 ballistic missiles and 242 unmanned aerial vehicles were neutralized while targeting the kingdom.

Authorities credited the continued success of the operations to the vigilance and readiness of its personnel in responding to successive waves of attacks.

The Bahrain Defence Force also condemned the use of ballistic missiles and drones against civilian areas and private property, describing such actions as violations of international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter.

Officials warned that these indiscriminate attacks pose a direct threat to regional peace and security, as tensions continue to escalate in the Gulf

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report25 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

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